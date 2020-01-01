Society

Alabama police chief apologizes for officer's 'homeless quilt' post

MOBILE, Alabama -- A police chief in the south Alabama city of Mobile is apologizing for an officer's social media post appearing to ridicule homeless people that was shared widely over the holidays.

The Facebook post showed two Mobile police officers, holding what the post called a "homeless quilt" made of cardboard signs that apparently had been confiscated from panhandlers around the city, according to media outlet al.com.

"Wanna wish everybody in the 4th precinct a Merry Christmas, especially our captain. Hope you enjoy our homeless quilt. Sincerely Panhandler patrol," the post read.

Chief Lawrence Battiste apologized for the post, calling it an "insensitive gesture."

"Although we do not condone panhandling and must enforce the city ordinances that limit panhandling, it is never our intent or desire as a police department to make light of those who find themselves in a homeless state," Battiste said.

Both officers are recent graduates of the Mobile Police Academy and the picture appears to have been taken inside a police department office, al.com reported.

It is unclear if there will be an investigation or if the officers could face reprimand.

Mobile passed a panhandling law in 2010. It stipulates that asking for money is only allowed outside of a downtown area popular with visitors. Panhandling in the restricted zone can result in a fine of up to $500, community service and up to 6 months in jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalabamafacebooku.s. & worldpolice officer
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News