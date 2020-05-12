Coronavirus California

President Trump tweets support for Elon Musk after he reopened Tesla plant against Alameda County order

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Tesla CEO Elon Musk after Musk reopened his Fremont manufacturing plant against Alameda County's coronavirus shelter-in-place order.

"California should let Tesla & @elonmusk open the plant, NOW. It can be done Fast & Safely!" Pres. Trump tweeted.



Musk tweeted about the move Monday, saying that he would "be on the line with everyone else" and "if anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."

Fremont police say that they currently have no plans to make any arrests or issue any citations for what would be a misdemeanor.

County officials have told them they are in active communication with the company.

The company is reportedly taking safety measures. A Tesla employee says she was given a temperature check before getting on the shuttle bus and before entering the factory. She was also scanned by an infrared camera.

Still though, she is fearful of being back and catching COVID-19 among the 10,000 workers.

