'It almost feels normal': Alameda County green lights retail, outdoor dining and more

It's lunchtime at Crogan's restaurant in Oakland where there's a new outdoor dining space with a tent on La Salle Avenue.
"Oh my God, it almost feels normal, we miss hanging out and eating out," said Tia Ny from Oakland.
LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
This restaurant and others may now serve diners outside with lots of cleaning and sanitizing mixed in.
"It's not going to be normal but this is kind of cool and different, what more do you want?" said Crogan's owner Mike Williams.
In Berkeley, the Stained Glass Garden shop is back open to customers, hand sanitizer and rubber gloves are available at the door.
"We've broken the store down into zones, so everyone can distance and have a safe shopping zone," said manager Julie Orchard.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
