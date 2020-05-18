COVID-19 testing site expands at Alameda County Fairgrounds

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Starting today, people who live in Pleasanton, Dublin and Livermore can get COVID-19 testing, even if they don't have symptoms.The testing site at the Alameda County Fairgrounds has been processing patients who have COVID-19 symptoms for three weeks.All residents 10 years and older living in the three cities can get tested. You don't have to have an appointment.The site will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on weekdays. They'll be running 1,200 tests a week at this site, so that's an average of about 250 tests per day.An article in the Pleasanton-Weekly suggested that all medical insurance will be accepted and billed, but there would be no out of pocket expenses. We haven't been able to confirm what happens if you're uninsured and need a test.Take the Gate 12 entrance if you want to get tested.