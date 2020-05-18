Coronavirus California

COVID-19 testing site expands at Alameda County Fairgrounds

By
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Starting today, people who live in Pleasanton, Dublin and Livermore can get COVID-19 testing, even if they don't have symptoms.

The testing site at the Alameda County Fairgrounds has been processing patients who have COVID-19 symptoms for three weeks.


RELATED: Where every Bay Area county stands on opening stores, offices and other businesses

All residents 10 years and older living in the three cities can get tested. You don't have to have an appointment.

The site will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on weekdays. They'll be running 1,200 tests a week at this site, so that's an average of about 250 tests per day.

INTERACTIVE: What will restaurants, gyms, flights, stores will look like after COVID-19?


An article in the Pleasanton-Weekly suggested that all medical insurance will be accepted and billed, but there would be no out of pocket expenses. We haven't been able to confirm what happens if you're uninsured and need a test.

Take the Gate 12 entrance if you want to get tested.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypleasantondublinlivermoregavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeconomysmall businesscoronavirusreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Here's what it will take to reopen every SF Bay Area county
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
Where every Bay Area county stands on Phase 2 of reopening
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: What to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Phase 2 of reopening begins in 3 Bay Area counties today
Uber cutting 3,000 more jobs in new round of layoffs
Santa Clara Co. finally moving into Phase 2
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clara Co. finally moving into Phase 2
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give COVID-19 update in the Bay Area
Phase 2 of reopening begins in 3 Bay Area counties today
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
Coronavirus updates: New testing sites to open in SF, Oakland
Get help with mental health issues
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
SF mayor announces new COVID-19 testing sites in underserved areas
Where every Bay Area county stands on Phase 2 of reopening
SF retailers anxious to reopen Monday for curbside pickup
More TOP STORIES News