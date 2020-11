Breaking: A 2nd alarm was dispatched for a confirmed structure fire at 2800 Alvarado Street in San Leandro at 11:14 pm. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/1M1O7oIyEU — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) November 9, 2020

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. -- Alameda County firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at the Georgia-Pacific Building on Alvarado Street in San Leandro.The fire broke Sunday night and crews responded to the scene around 11:15 p.m., officials confirmed.There are no reports of any injuries at this time.