Alameda Co. gives OK for schools to open, but most say they're not ready in midst of pandemic

The county did the same for elementary schools in mid-October.
RELATED: Here's how Bay Area teachers celebrate holidays during distance learning
"I definitely would want to know what safety matters they're going to take before kids even touch the campus!" exclaimed Stacey Magnane, who has two kids in the Fremont Unified School District.
She says her daughter Carolyn is eager to get back, but knowing how she is going to be kept safe is now the priority.
It's feeling shared by parents and teachers across Alameda County.
RELATED: Marin school closes after large party, 'countless' reports of student sleepovers
"We have 12 schools and some of our elementary schools have a thousand students, so even if you do 50 percent, you still have a large number of students moving around," says Robbie Kreitz, who is the teacher's association president in the Dublin Unified School District.
And while middle and high schools may be quiet now, there's an even bigger concern about space in those locations.
"Their hallways are jammed packed and I don't really see how, even if it's a modified amount of students, how they can keep them six feet apart, not crowded clustered and stuff," says Magnane.
Alameda County says that so far one public school, one charter, and 56 private schools have either reopened or announced they will reopen soon.
Public school districts in Oakland and Dublin say school for the younger elementary school kids will start first not until January at the earliest.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic