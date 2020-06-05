Coronavirus: Alameda County modifies stay-at-home order to allow 'social bubbles'

There are a few restrictions, of course. To limit the potential spread of COVID-19, "social bubbles" are defined of 12 people or fewer from different households. You should only be in one social bubble at a time. (Being in multiple bubbles sort of defeats the whole purpose of a bubble, doesn't it?)
REOPENING CALIFORNIA: Here's everything allowed to open (and what we're still waiting on)
These "social bubble" gatherings should occur outdoors, as it's believed there is a lower risk of transmitting the coronavirus outdoors.
These groups should remain stable for a period of three weeks before making any changes.
You're also still highly encouraged to practice social distancing and wear a face mask to reduce the risk of contracting the virus even further.
The modifications go into effect on Monday, June 8.
The rules also apply to the city of Berkeley, which has its own public health department, but worked with Alameda County on these changes.
RELATED: State to allow schools, gyms, bars to begin resuming operations next week
"Residents can expect that outdoor museums, outdoor restaurant dining, religious services, and additional outdoor activities (like outdoor fitness classes) will resume in phases in upcoming relaxations to the shelter-in-place restrictions," the county added in a press release.
The relaxed shelter-in-place restrictions come with stricter mask requirements: Residents will have to wear a face covering anytime they're outside, even when exercising, and within 30 feet of other people.
Also starting Monday in Alameda County, childcare facilities can open to all children (not just those of essential workers), libraries can open for curbside pickup, and businesses like pet grooming or appliance repair can resume operations with little person-to-person contact.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- WATCH LIVE: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions