Alameda officials haven't decided on filing charges against Toronto Raptors GM after incident at Oracle during NBA Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Alameda County District Attorney's Office still hasn't decided whether to file charges against Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri.It's been nearly seven weeks since Ujiri allegedly pushed and hit a Sheriff's deputy in the head at Oracle Arena during the NBA Finals.The incident happened as Ujiri tried to make his way on to the court after Toronto defeated the Warriors to win the NBA crown in Game 6.The Alameda County Sheriff's Office previously said it was pursuing a misdemeanor complaint against Ujiri for the battery of a police officer.