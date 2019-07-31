Alameda officials haven't decided on filing charges against Toronto Raptors GM after incident at Oracle during NBA Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Alameda County District Attorney's Office still hasn't decided whether to file charges against Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri.

It's been nearly seven weeks since Ujiri allegedly pushed and hit a Sheriff's deputy in the head at Oracle Arena during the NBA Finals.

RELATED: Deputy in Ujiri clash has concussion, lawyer says

The incident happened as Ujiri tried to make his way on to the court after Toronto defeated the Warriors to win the NBA crown in Game 6.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office previously said it was pursuing a misdemeanor complaint against Ujiri for the battery of a police officer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandnba finalsalameda countyassaulttoronto raptorsopdnbagolden state warriorssheriffbasketballinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy Shooting: Residents show support as FBI looks into motive
Jury enters deliberations in Ghost Ship fire trial
Fed announces first rate cut since 2008 amid economic fears
Gilroy Garlic Festival evacuees retrieve abandoned cars
TIMELINE: How the Ghost Ship fire investigation unfolded
Fire causes evacuations at SFO maintenance building
7 victims remain hospitalized from Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Show More
Father of Bay Area teen charged in officer's death arrives in Rome
Police: 1 newborn dead after twins found near Fairfield dumpster
Bay Area one of the worst places for first-time homebuyers: Study
Mario Lopez walks back comments on transgender kids
Charges against boy dropped after classmate hit in face with ball
More TOP STORIES News