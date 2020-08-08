Mother, 2-year-old daughter narrowly avoid injury in Alameda shooting; 3 suspects arrested

By Kayla Galloway
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Three individuals were arrested in a shooting in Alameda Friday afternoon that injured two, police said Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred around noon on 2300 block of Santa Clara Avenue in Alameda.

A mother and toddler driving by during the shooting narrowly avoided injury after their car was hit by gunfire.

A bullet became lodged the family's driver seat of the car, just missing the 2-year-old child.

Michele Brisceno and her daughter Mikaela were in the front seat of their Honda when the bullet came through their trunk.



"Just all of a sudden, we heard something hit the car," Brisceno said. "Kind of sounded like a rock being thrown at the car. But then I'd felt something hit my seat. If she would have been in the back seat it probably would have hit her."

Police say several shell casings were found at the scene after an altercation outside a restaurant.

The three juvenile suspects have since been taken into police custody.

A woman in the area of the shooting was injured by shrapnel from the shooting, but suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

One other person was shot in the leg, according to police. The injury is considered non-life threatening.

Police say they found high-capacity magazines during the two of the suspects' arrests.
