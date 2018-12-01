EARTHQUAKE

Alaska gets $5 million for road repairs after magnitude 7.0 quake

EMBED </>More Videos

Anchorage, AK was rocked by aftershocks following a 7.0 magnitude earthquake Friday.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska --
The federal transportation department is releasing $5 million in emergency relief funds to help road and bridge repairs in Alaska following Friday's magnitude 7.0 earthquake.

VIDEO: Home surveillance camera captures 20 seconds of chaos as quake hits Alaska

The Federal Highway Commission released the funds Saturday after it said it received a request from Alaska Gov. Bill Walker and the state transportation commissioner, Marc Luiken.

The Glenn Highway received damage in several areas north of Anchorage. The Seward Highway south of Anchorage has seen several rock slides from the quake and aftershocks. An on-ramp to a major Anchorage roadway also was damaged.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit
EMBED More News Videos

If you haven't put together an earthquake kit for your house yet, it's time to get going.



The $5 million is essentially seen as a down-payment to help fund short-term repairs while assessments for long-term repairs are made.

There were no deaths reported from the quake and minimal damage to buildings.

At one time, power was out to nearly 50,000 residents because of the quake.

PHOTOS: Quake causes damage to roads, businesses in and around Anchorage
See more stories, photos and videos on earthquakes here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeu.s. & worldbay arearoad repairgovernmenttransportationhighwaysAlaska
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Alaska earthquake: Gov. checks Alaska quake damage from the air
Facebook activates safety check for Alaska earthquake
VIDEO: Aftermath of Alaska earthquake
What to do if there's a tsunami
San Francisco hospital using new technology to absorb earthquake impact
EARTHQUAKE
San Francisco hospital using new technology to absorb earthquake impact
Expert says Anchorage quake mild compared to 7.0 that could hit Bay Area
Anchorage family stuck at Oakland Airport after Alaska quake
Alaska earthquake: Gov. checks Alaska quake damage from the air
More earthquake
Top Stories
Trumps to attend state funeral for George H.W. Bush
George H.W. Bush's final words
Former SF mayor recalls George H.W. Bush's visit after Loma Prieta earthquake
'We waited for you' Cartoon reunites Bush family in heaven
'Lipstick Angels' flying into Stanford Cancer Center to boost spirits
'Blacks can't walk or work' in neighborhood, sign warns
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
Fed-Ex driver caught on home surveillance stopping and folding fallen American flag
Show More
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
San Francisco hospital using new technology to absorb earthquake impact
Accuweather Forecast: Cold rain showers tapering off in the afternoon
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
More News