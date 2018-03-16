Alcohol, marijuana suspected factors in San Jose crash that killed 2

In San Jose, neighbors on Communications Hill are saddened, but not surprised after an early-morning car crash Friday claimed the lives of two people and injured two others. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
In San Jose, neighbors on Communications Hill are saddened, but not surprised after an early-morning car crash Friday claimed the lives of two people and injured two others.

According to police, a Honda Accord was traveling east on Casselino Drive near Manuel Street around 1:30 a.m. when the driver lost control, struck a pole and crashed into a tree before coming to a stop just over a hill.

ABC7 News has learned that an adult male driver, as well as a female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Another female passenger was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. An adult male passenger was also taken to a local hospital, but is expected to survive.

Alcohol and marijuana are suspected to be factors in the crash. Speed also likely played a role.

Casselino Drive is now back open to vehicular traffic after being closed for much of the morning while police conducted an investigation. Residents say this stretch of road has been a problem spot for years.

As of Friday afternoon, the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office had not released the victims' identities.

This is the city's 13th fatal collision, and 13th and 14th victims of 2018.

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
