Sports

Alex Cora out as Red Sox manager amid Astros scandal

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was identified as a central figure in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal during the team's 2017 World Series-winning season, is parting ways with the club, the team announced Tuesday.

Cora served as manager A.J. Hinch's bench coach during the season in which the Astros were found to be using technology to steal opposing pitchers' signs.

"Today we met to discuss the Commissioner's report related to the Houston Astros investigation. Given the findings and the Commissioner's ruling, we collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward and we mutually agreed to part ways," the Red Sox said in a statement.

"I do not want to be a distraction to the Red Sox as they move forward," added Cora, who managed Boston to the 2018 World Series title.



Similar to Houston's, Boston's championship season during Cora's first season with the Red Sox is also being investigated by Major League Baseball. MLB stated Cora's possible punishment related to the Astros will be known after the completion of the Red Sox probe.

A day earlier, MLB suspended Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for a year. They were then immediately fired by the Astros.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosboston red sox
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News