Politics

25-year-old San Jose native Alex Lee just became California's youngest state legislator

By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- History was made Tuesday in Santa Clara County where South Bay voters elected the youngest state legislator in eight decades.

Democrat Alex Lee, 25, won the 25th District Assembly race and will also become California's first openly bisexual state lawmaker.

RELATED: 2020 Election Results: Live updates as Trump, Biden race to win 270 electoral votes

Lee won Tuesday's vote by a landslide, receiving more than 72 percent of the vote, while his competitor, Republican Bob Brunton, took home just under 28 percent.

The 25th Assembly District is comprised of several South Bay cities, including San Jose, Fremont and Santa Clara.

Lee grew up in Milpitas and San Jose, graduated from Milpitas High School and later, from UC Davis, where he studied communications and political science and served as student body president.

RELATED: Who will win the 2020 election? Here are Joe Biden and Donald Trump's paths to victory

He interned for former Congressman Mike Honda, and later worked for State Senator Henry Stern, according to Lee's campaign website.

He then went on to work for Assemblyman Evan Low, who, at the time of his election, was the youngest Asian American legislator in the Assembly.

ABC7 spoke to Lee back in June during a protest following the death of George Floyd.

He was arrested after San Jose enforced a city-wide curfew during the civil unrest.

At the time, Lee said the city's curfew was a way to suppress freedom of expression.

"We were trying to explain what we were doing, we weren't doing anything wrong," he said in June. "But, they wouldn't have it, they said, 'there are no exceptions, you are being arrested.'"



RELATED: Share your voting experience here

Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan josemilpitaselection resultssouth bayelection daystate politicscalifornia state assemblypoliticsstate capitol
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA, GA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA, GA
The NorCal county Trump is winning in a landslide
Live Election 2020 results and updates from CA, Bay Area
Some in GOP break with Pres. Trump over baseless vote-fraud claims
Election stress leads to surge in Bay Area marijuana sales
'Captain Cal' gets bandages removed at Oakland Zoo
Recount rules: What happens if race is too close in key states
Show More
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
Watch live ballot counting in Arizona's Maricopa County
Storm Warning: Tahoe could see a foot of snow this weekend
Pa. Republicans seek emergency order from Supreme Court
Should your child repeat a grade?
More TOP STORIES News