One dead, one injured, after two try to drive onto Fort Meade

FORT MEADE, Md. -- A Authorities aren't saying yet why two men dressed as women tried to enter the National Security Agency's campus at Fort Meade, Maryland without permission this morning.

An NSA spokesman says an agency officer gave the driver "routine instructions" for safely leaving the area -- but that the driver disobeyed them, so barriers were deployed.

He says the driver then accelerated toward an NSA Police vehicle blocking the road, and that police fired when the driver refused to stop, crashing into the police car.

One person inside the unauthorized vehicle died at the scene. The other was hospitalized, as was one police officer.

The NSA statement does not mention anyone other than NSA police firing a weapon.
