SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amazon's Alexa predicted the winner of Super Bowl 2020, and it is the 49ers!When asked the question "Alexa, who do you think is going to win the Super Bowl?", she responded with a prediction, "The chiefs are favored to win it but the 49ers are on a gold streak. My prediction? The 49ers will be joining the Patriots and Steelers with a six-pack of super bowl wins."As for Chiefs fans who asked the same question, Alexa responded with the same answer.Alexa has some credibility with previous predictions. She correctly predicted the winner of Super Bowl 2019, where the Patriots defeated the Steelers 13-3.The 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the championship title on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami.