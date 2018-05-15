CANNABIS WATCH

Algorithm will help San Francisco DA wipe out pot cases

Cannabis is pictured in this undated file photo. (Shutterstock photo)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The San Francisco district attorney's office is partnering with the nonprofit Code for America to proactively wipe out thousands of cannabis convictions using a computer algorithm.

District Attorney George Gascon says in a statement Tuesday the partnership will help prosecutors identify those that are eligible under California's revised cannabis laws.

RELATED: Sessions says US prosecutors won't take on small-time cannabis cases

Gascon in January announced his office would dismiss and seal more than 3,000 misdemeanor pot convictions dating back to 1975 after voters approved Proposition 64 legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older.

Code for America will use its algorithm to search through San Francisco's nearly 5,000 felony cases and identify those that are eligible, which will then be reviewed by a prosecutor and submitted to the court.

Click here for more stories and videos related to cannabis.

MAP: Where is weed legal?
EMBED More News Videos

Where is cannabis legal? Here's a map showing where legalization started and where it went from there.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cannabis watchconviction overturnedpot bustlawsgeorge gasconlegalnonprofitcomputersSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
MAP: Where is weed legal?
Sessions: US prosecutors won't take on small-time cannabis cases
CANNABIS WATCH
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Court: 5-year-old can use cannabis-based medicine at North Bay school
Outside Lands: The Weeknd kicks off 3-day music festival
Outside Lands 2018: Why is it called that?
SoCal cannabis company recalls pre-rolled joints
More cannabis watch
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News