Great Resignation leaves cancer survivor high and dry in Pacifica as water deliveries stop

A cancer survivor in Pacifica chose Alhambra water for its filtration, but her deliveries dried up due to a lack of delivery drivers.

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- Employers aren't the only ones impacted by the Great Resignation we've heard so much about. The lack of employees is also hurting consumers. One Pacifica woman fears it has put her health at risk.

Debra Preston proudly displays the graduation certificate she received from her nurses at the completion of her chemotherapy. She's been cancer-free for almost 24 years now. And does what she can to avoid unnecessary risks.

One of those is to use water filtered for chemicals.

"So I did research and found that Alhambra Water was filtered nine times, compared to average five times with other water. So I started getting Alhambra Water," Preston said.

By now, you've heard of the Great Resignation and the labor shortage that hit so many employers.

Apparently that impacted Alhambra Water, too.

Suddenly the water deliveries Preston had counted on for at least 20 years stopped.

"Then the date of the delivery, you'd get a phone call saying your delivery is today. But I wouldn't get any water," she said.

Her flow of water shipments dried up.

For five weeks straight, she said it was as if someone turned off her water spigot

She'd call Alhambra.

"They said that you'll get it when they can get it to you, because they're running behind," she said.

Determined, she called 7 On Your Side. We called Alhambra, and her shipments began to arrive.

An Alhambra representative told 7 On Your Side, "We are in a better place now with staffing than in the previous months. We'll get back on track with more consistent deliveries."

"Yeah, thanks so much for getting my water. I really appreciate it," said a happy Preston.

The rep even gave Preston his personal cellphone number and promised to personally take care of any future issues.

