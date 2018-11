Police and firefighters in Mountain View responded to a report of a suspicious package at a Google building Tuesday afternoon, according to police.Employees were evacuated from the building in the 2600 block of Casey Avenue "out of an abundance of caution," police reported on Twitter at 3:58 p.m.A hazardous materials team from the fire department was at the scene.Police reported on Twitter just after 4:15 p.m. that the hazmat team determined "a substance in an envelope found at a @Google building is not dangerous. The building is clear and safe."