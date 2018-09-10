All evacuations lifted for Snell Fire in Napa County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4195360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Snell Fire in Napa County grew to 2,400 acres Sunday, but firefighters were able to gain ground containing it.

All mandatory evacuations and road closures in the area of the Snell Fire in Napa County have been lifted, Cal Fire officials said late this morning.Residents returning to their homes are reminded to stay alert and vigilant about fire conditions, and to drive cautiously because firefighters are still in the area and apparatus are still on roadways, according to Cal Fire.As of this morning, the 2,490-acre Snell Fire was 30 percent contained.The fire began at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in grassy oak woodlands near the Berryessa Estates community. No structures have been damaged or destroyed, but 180 structures are threatened.Cal Fire said 1,241 personnel are fighting the wildfire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.