Pro athletes, teams step up for #AllInChallenge to raise money for COVID-19 relief

Michael Rubin, who is the executive chairman of Fanatics and a partner with the Philadelphia 76ers, created the "All in Challenge" and the sports world and beyond are stepping up on social media.
The 49ers are stepping up with a unique game-day experience.
.@49ers accept the #AllInChallenge #ABC7Now https://t.co/OsEe65Ra3j— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) April 15, 2020
"We're going to have two lucky 49ers fans come with us on an away trip. You are going to get to travel with the team, stay in the team hotel," said 49ers CEO Jed York.
49ers General Manager John Lynch has also been active on social media, the 49ers have launched the "I Got Your Back" campaign to provide fans with resources during this crisis.
"The next day on the field, pregame, I'll hang out with you. We'll get a picture with our head coach Kyle Shanahan and I'll get you some players to get some pictures as well," said Lynch in a video tweeted out by the 49ers.
The Warriors' Peter Guber is donating his 2015 NBA Championship ring, while San Mateo native and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady joins a host of others like Jerry Rice, Peyton Manning and Magic Johnson are all in.
Welcome @PeterGuber to the #AllinChallenge! @warriors Co-Executive chairman is giving YOU his 2014-15 @NBA— allinchallenge (@allinchallenge) April 15, 2020
NBA Championship ring. The ring that started a dynasty, and now you can add it to your collection. More details here: https://t.co/jmThQHUXeQ pic.twitter.com/O9vwefkqZ7
"I'm all in for Coronavirus relief. I hope we can reach our goal of raising $100 million dollars," said Brady.
Jerry Rice is offering a virtual brunch on Zoom where fans can ask football questions, while former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez is offering battling lessons, all in the name of raising money.
"The main thing is we do our part here and it's a tough time for everyone. There's no doubt that we are going to get through this like we always do and let's just do our best part to help out the people that need it," said 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.
I accept the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video & go to https://t.co/bRtYgf65MS to get involved. I challenge my wife @giseleofficial, my buddy @drake & YOU @nflcommish to go ALL IN! pic.twitter.com/QDeBNEM0rf— @tombrady (@TomBrady) April 15, 2020
Go here for more on the All In Challenge.
