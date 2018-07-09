WILDFIRE

All lanes of I-580 near Livermore reopen after wildfire burned close to freeway

All lanes of Interstate 580 in the Altamont area of Alameda County are back open after a wildfire burned dangerously close to the freeway. (KGO-TV)

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --
All lanes of Interstate 580 in the Altamont area of Alameda County are back open after a wildfire burned dangerously close to the freeway.

RELATED: How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation

Video from the Alameda County Fire Department showed heavy smoke alongside the freeway.

The CHP shut down the westbound lanes for four hours, and the eastbound lanes for six hours on Sunday as the fire burned on both sides of the road.

RELATED: Grant fire jumps, forces closure of I-580 in Livermore

The Grant Fire is burning near Grant Line Road and has scorched at least 500 acres. So far, it is 100 percent contained.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation.

Get the latest on wildfires burning across the Bay Area and California here.
