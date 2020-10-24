All lanes on I-80 in Richmond closed after tanker truck accident, chemical fire, officials say

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- All lanes on I-80 in Richmond are closed after a tanker truck accident and chemical fire, officials say.

Officials issued an evacuation order for nearby residents but has since lifted; instead, prompting residents to shelter in place.



The accident happened around 11:30a.m. on the westbound lanes between Hilltop Dr. and El Portal Dr.

Richmond police advise motorists to use alternate routes and avoid Hilltop Mall, Shane Drive, and Rollingwood area.



Fire crews are on scene.

Injuries have been reported.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest developments.
