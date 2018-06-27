All lanes reopen after fatal crash on westbound Highway 24 in Oakland

All lanes reopened on westbound Highway 24 near the Broadway exit in Oakland after a multi-vehicle crash left at least one person dead. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
All lanes reopened on westbound Highway 24 near the Broadway exit in Oakland after a multi-vehicle crash left at least one person dead.

The CHP said at least two vehicles are involved in the collision that was reported at 5:20 a.m.

Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the highway and take BART as there are residual delays.

No further information is available at this time.

