All lanes reopen after fatal crash on westbound Highway 24 in Oakland

WB 24 at Broadway RT lane getting by #SigAlert MAJOR Delays thru Orinda @abc7newsbayarea OT vehicle left lanes No ETO Take @SFBART pic.twitter.com/9ryXx6c4nc — SueHallTraffic (@SueHallTraffic) June 27, 2018

#SigAlert Oakland 3 left lanes blocked. Overturn and person ejected. DELAYS! Not ETO Sky7 is on the way @abc7newsbayarea Aanother crash near Hwy 13 on shoulder. pic.twitter.com/oTJTUbryAS — SueHallTraffic (@SueHallTraffic) June 27, 2018

All lanes reopened on westbound Highway 24 near the Broadway exit in Oakland after a multi-vehicle crash left at least one person dead.The CHP said at least two vehicles are involved in the collision that was reported at 5:20 a.m.Officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the highway and take BART as there are residual delays.No further information is available at this time.