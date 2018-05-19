Officers arrested and jailed an alleged high-risk sex offender and arson offender in Petaluma Friday night, police said Saturday.Gilbert Solis, 54, a transient from San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender and failure to register as an arson offender and booked into Sonoma County Jail, according to police.Officers went to an apartment complex in the 100 block of East Washington Street around 10:22 p.m. on a report of a man harassing residents in the lobby of the complex, police said.The officers found Solis in the lobby, and after running a records check, discovered that he was a high-risk sex offender and arson offender, according to police.