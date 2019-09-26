Alleged shooter of MLK Library in San Jose makes first court appearance

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The man suspected of shooting at San Jose State's library made his first court appearance Wednesday. No one was hurt in the shooting, but the suspect could face life in prison."Today in court, Joseph Vicencio was arraigned on one count of premeditated murder and 10 counts of shooting into occupied buildings," said Marina Mankaryous, Deputy District Attorney.Last week San Jose State University sent out an alert after bullets hit the MLK Library and the city garage across the street. For days, the shooter was at large with police sending out a photo of a possible suspect.Vicencio turned himself in over the weekend."On September 19, the evidence shows that the defendant walked into a parking garage and using a semi-automatic weapon," said Mankaryous.One of the charges Vicencio faces is attempted murder of Garrett Bruner.Bruner is a San Jose State University student who narrowly missed getting hit by a bullet as he studied at the MLK library. He spoke to ABC7 News on the night it happened."I realize there's glass all over me, glass all over the floor and we just duck down," said Bruner.It's unclear if Vicencio was targeting anyone at the library or if he knew Garrett.At MLK Library, the window shattered by bullets is still boarded up-- and frequent users, still shaken up."I was scared, my kids go to preschool here and I work here and it's a safe place," says Kate Hidalgo.Vicencio is due back in court on Oct. 28. If found guilty, he could face life in prison. He is being held without bail.