Hawaiian Airlines on ABC7 Mornings, is ready to welcome you on board.
ENTER HERE for your chance to win 120,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles, enough for two roundtrip tickets from the Bay Area.
It's time to go to Hawai'i for real. Fly on the airline that knows it best.
Aloha Friday on ABC7 Mornings is sponsored by Hawaiian Airlines.
Enter daily, now through 3/31/21 at 11:55 p.m. PT
Official Rules
Sponsored Content
March into spring with a little Aloha!
Related topics:
travelabc7 contests and promotions
travelabc7 contests and promotions
Sponsored Content
More Videos