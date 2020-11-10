american music awards

Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion to perform at 2020 American Music Awards

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion will take the stage to perform at the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC later this month.

The performances will mark Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion's AMAs debut. They're both also nominated in multiple categories this year, as is Bad Bunny.

Shawn Mendes will also give a world-premiere performance, producers announced Tuesday, saying it "will give fans the unexpected from the moment he takes the stage."

BTS and Dua Lipa were previously announced as performers. Taraji P. Henson will host the show, which will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Roddy Rich and The Weeknd led the 2020 AMA nominations, tied with eight nods each including Artist of the Year alongside Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. This year's ceremony will feature several new categories, including new rap and hip-hop honors and several new awards for Latin music. Click here to see a full list of 2020 American Music Awards nominees.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists win at TheAMAs.com/Vote through Monday, Nov. 16.

Don't miss the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showstelevisionamerican music awardsmusic newsotrc
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd lead AMA nominations: See full list
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd lead AMA nominations: See full list
Looking back at Billy Porter's best red carpet looks from 2019
Lizzo rocks tiny purse on American Music Awards red carpet
Taylor Swift sets new record for all-time wins at 2019 AMAs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
GOP tries again to get SCOTUS to ax Obamacare
Low-temperature coolers: Next weapon in the fight against COVID-19
Newsom 'open' to meet with family of man shot, killed by Vallejo PD
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Vatican faults many for McCarrick's rise, spares Francis
COVID-19 updates: SF Board of Education to consider plan to reopen schools in January
Newsom says restrictions coming as COVID-19 cases climb
Show More
New social media platform with no fact-checking on the rise
AccuWeather forecast: Cold morning again, milder afternoon
CDC issues updated Thanksgiving guidelines
U.S. Figure Skating Championships to move from SJ to Vegas
Barr OKs DOJ election probes despite little evidence of fraud
More TOP STORIES News