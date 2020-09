Job Hunting with Jobina: Amazon hosting Career Day 2020, hiring 33,000 new employees

THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Amazon Career Day 2020 will be on September 16 and is open to all job seekers. Amazon is the second largest employer in the United States and has more than 600,000 employees. The company clearly knows a thing or two about hiring."The event is focused on providing free career help to anyone regardless of their background and experience, and whether or not they are looking for a job at Amazon or elsewhere," Ardine Williams, Amazon's Vice President of Workforce Development, said.The nationwide virtual career day will feature team of 1,000 Amazon recruiters who will host one-on-one career coaching sessions to 20,000 people. Pre-registration is required."Those coaching sessions can be to get a resume review from someone who looks at a lot of resumes to getting interview tips and advice," Williams said. "Get insight into jobs at Amazon or think about the experience they have in one industry and pivot it to another."When you think about Amazon, deliveries and shipping may come to mind first, but the company currently has 33,000 corporate and tech jobs available across the country."Of those 33,000 corporate jobs more than 1,000 of them are in the San Francisco Bay Area and they include things like software development engineer, solution architect, hardware specialists working on our devices," Williams said.Amazon recently completed job seeker research and found that about a fourth of American workers are worried their skills won't be relevant in five years."The one that was really surprising to me was almost two thirds of job seekers right now believe they need to change fields or industries," Williams said.Career Day 2020 is a free way to get started. For more information, click here AmazonProgram ManagerJoin the Alexa Data Services team to manage transitions of programs and customer change requests to the operation teams.Bachelor's degree, experience with program or project managementFor more information, click here