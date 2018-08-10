Amber Alert canceled after non-custodial father takes infant son from Arleta home, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

John Jose took his son Jaden from the 9500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. without consent from the boy's biological mother, according to the LAPD.

By ABC7.com staff
ARLETA, LOS ANGELES --
An Amber Alert was canceled early Friday morning after an 18-month-old boy who had been abducted in Arleta by his non-custodial father was found safe, police said.

According to Los Angeles police, John Jose took his son Jaden from a home in Arleta's 9500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Thursday without consent from the boy's biological mother.

Jose allegedly threatened to take the boy out of state. "John also threatened to kill himself," the LAPD said in a statement.

RELATED: AMBER Alert issued after suicidal father abducts infant son from Arleta home

Authorities issued an Amber Alert shortly before 11:30 p.m.

The child was found unharmed about 1:15 a.m. in Chula Vista with his father and other family members, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said, adding that information from a relative led authorities to the location.

Jose was neither detained nor arrested.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the LAPD announced that Jaden had been reunited with his mother.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
abductionchild abductionchild in carLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyArletaSan Fernando Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AMBER Alert issued for abducted Arleta infant
Top Stories
Outside Lands: 'The Weeknd' kicks off 3-day music festival
Some California State Lottery executives accused of lewd behavior
2 of 4 killed in Canada shooting were officers, police said
Vallejo mom intentionally set herself on fire, killing daughters, police say
Smoke from California wildfires reaches NYC
AccuWeather Forecast: Minor cooling, breezy
Shooting in Canadian city leaves at least 4 dead, police say
Barricaded suspect taken into custody in Redwood City
Show More
San Francisco 49ers make comeback to win first preseason game
$40,000 worth of bikes stolen from San Francisco shop
Celebrate this real-life Rosie the Riveter in Richmond on Saturday
Pacifica button collector's $751 StubHub flub
Ghost Ship fire victims' family members express grief, outrage
More News