AMBER Alert issued after San Jose mom allegedly abducts her own children

AMBER ALERT - Santa Clara, Alameda, Santa Cruz, San Benito and Stanislaus Counties.@SanJosePD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/OS6QSVf9li — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 3, 2018

Police in San Jose are investigating a parental abduction that occurred Friday.On Friday at 5:22 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to a welfare check at Emma Prusch Farm Park at 647 S. King Road.Police said Diana Moreira, 33, was with her 1-year-old son, 11-year-old daughter and a Child Protective Services social worker for a supervised visit with the children.The social worker took the 11-year-old daughter to the restroom, and when she came out, the mother was gone with the 1-year-old son.While the social worker was looking for the mother and son, the daughter also went missing.Police said they believe both children are with their mother.Moreira is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with a medium build and with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black tank top and black leggings with neon stripes.Police have identified the victims as Priscilla and Alexander Penaloza.Priscilla Penaloza is described as Hispanic with light brown/blond with pink tips, 4 feet 7 inches tall and 80 pounds. She was wearing a green jacket with fur on its hood and black Adidas pants.Alexander Penaloza is described as Hispanic with black hair, 20 inches tall and about 24 pounds. He was wearing a gray puffy coat, blue jeans and black vans.Police said the suspect might be driving a grey 2012 Mini Cooper with CA license plate 6UWL251.Anyone with information on this parental abduction is asked to call 911 or the police department's robbery unit at (408) 277-4166.