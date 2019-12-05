Amber Alert issued for missing toddler after mother killed in Connecticut home

ANSONIA, Conn. -- An Amber Alert was issued for a 1-year-old girl who went missing after her mother was killed inside their Connecticut home.
ABC affiliate WTNH reports police found a woman dead in her Ansonia home Monday night during a welfare check after she failed to show up to work or call in sick. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide, but officials have not yet released her identity.
Officers said her daughter, 1-year-old Venessa Morales, was not in the home, and they have not been able to locate her.
Venessa has brown eyes and brown hair, is 2-foot-2 and weighs 17 pounds, according to the Amber Alert issued to Connecticut Wednesday.
Police said they are interviewing the child's father and that he is cooperating with detectives. Family members said they last saw the mother and her child on Thanksgiving.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Ansonia police at 203-735-1885 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.
