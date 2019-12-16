AMBER Alert issued for San Jose girl, father accused of stabbing mother

The pair was last seen in a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe. California license plate number: 7XJX025.
Police say Magana stabbed the girl's mother at a residence in the 500 block of South 11th Street in San Jose before the abduction. The mother was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Magana is 24-year-old, 5'4", 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Bethanie or her father is asked to call 911 immediately.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
THIS AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY pic.twitter.com/8gq506RZMA— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 16, 2019