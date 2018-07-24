AMBER Alert issued for teen kidnapped from Hayward, sheriff says

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office after a teenager was reportedly kidnapped.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
The sheriff's department says 16-year-old Isabelle Epps was abducted by a man named Antonio Aguilarelizarrag around 2 p.m. in Hayward.

The suspect is believed to be driving a black 2005 Honda Ridgeline with a chrome roof rack and California license plate number 7Y51010.

Anyone who sees Epps or the suspect vehicle should call 911.
