AMBER Alert issued for teen kidnapped from Hayward, sheriff says

#AMBERALERT: This is the vehicle to look out for. If you see it, please call 911 immediately. Abducted Hayward teen Isabelle Epps may be inside. Please RT! https://t.co/G4dmK0A30V pic.twitter.com/6n0EO0d7SD — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 25, 2018

Here are some new photos of Isabelle Epps, who officials say has been abducted from Hayward. If you see her please call 911 immediately. More information on her accused abductor here: https://t.co/G4dmK0A30V. pic.twitter.com/MjvFZHE8jF — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 25, 2018

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office after a teenager was reportedly kidnapped.The sheriff's department says 16-year-old Isabelle Epps was abducted by a man named Antonio Aguilarelizarrag around 2 p.m. in Hayward.The suspect is believed to be driving a black 2005 Honda Ridgeline with a chrome roof rack and California license plate number 7Y51010.Anyone who sees Epps or the suspect vehicle should call 911.