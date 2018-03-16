AMBER ALERT

AMBER Alert issued in Mexico for missing Allentown girl Amy Yu

EMBED </>More Videos

Mexican authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing Allentown teen and a 45-year-old man who signed her out of school, saying the pair is believed to be traveling through the country.

PHILADELPHIA --
Mexican authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a missing Allentown teen and a 45-year-old man who signed her out of school, saying the pair is believed to be traveling through the country.

RELATED: Timeline of Pennsylvania teen's journey to Mexico and back

The alert posted to Twitter Thursday night says police believe 16-year-old Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly are in Mexico, and Amy may be in danger.

The two went missing Feb. 9, shortly after authorities were notified the pair may have been involved in a romantic relationship. Amy's family previously said the two met at church years ago, and Amy is friends with one of Esterly's daughters.


School records show Esterly signed Amy out of school 10 times between Nov. 13 and Feb. 9. Police say Amy had changed school documents to list him as her stepfather.

VIDEO: Mexico says Playa del Carmen safe despite U.S. security alert

In a criminal complaint filed with Allentown Police, Esterly's wife said he withdrew $4,000 from her bank account and that his car and personal documents were gone.

Yu is about 4 feet 11 inches tall and 90 pounds, while Esterly is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 185 pounds, according to police.


Authorities believe they may be driving a 1999 red, two-door Honda Accord with the Pennsylvania plate KLT 0529.

Anyone who sees either of them is asked to call 911, local police or the Allentown Police at 610-437-7751.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amber alertmissing girlu.s. & worldmissing teenagerabc newsnationalMexico
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Timeline of Pennsylvania teen's journey to Mexico and back
Missing teen found in Mexico and heading home: Mother
Missing 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, suspect arrested
AMBER ALERT
AMBER Alert issued for abducted Arleta infant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
AMBER ALERT: Girl in 'extreme danger' after possible abduction
Hayward teen girl found safe after AMBER Alert; Suspect detained
Missing baby found safe, father taken into custody in Harlem
More amber alert
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News