Amber Alert suspect held by citizens until authorities arrive, 2-year-old daughter unharmed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A two-year-old girl has been found safe and her father has been arrested after she was abducted in San Jose, police said. The father and daughter were found in San Luis Obispo County, according to authorities.

A statewide AMBER Alert has been called off for two-year-old Bethanie Carraza, who police say was abducted by her father, Victor Magana, Sunday night.

Police say Magana stabbed the girl's mother at a residence in the 500 block of South 11th Street in San Jose before the abduction. The mother was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody after he was recognized at a gas station, police said. Citizens used their own vehicle to block the suspect in and kept him at the station until authorities arrived, officials said.





