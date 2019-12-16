Amber Alert suspect held by citizens until authorities arrive, 2-year-old daughter unharmed

#AMBERALERT: New photos released in search for Bethanie Carraza after police say she was abducted by her father Victor Magana in San Jose. Magana is accused of stabbing Carraza's mother moments before the abduction. https://t.co/BibWiOZJ8A pic.twitter.com/avC0YXniYd — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) December 16, 2019

Blood covers the back of this car parked next to the home where a woman was stabbed before her 2-year-old daughter was abducted by her father overnight. Little Bethanie Carraza is still missing this morning. Please help bring her back home @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/lyyvGMOX84 — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) December 16, 2019

#BREAKING @SanJosePD say Victor Magana stabbed and assaulted the girl’s mother at this home in San Jose before abducting 2-year-old Bethanie. If you know where they are please call 9-1-1. @abc7newsbayarea | Everything we know: https://t.co/RFDsQyC7Iv pic.twitter.com/kVwzUOO5KL — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) December 16, 2019

THIS AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY pic.twitter.com/8gq506RZMA — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 16, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A two-year-old girl has been found safe and her father has been arrested after she was abducted in San Jose, police said. The father and daughter were found in San Luis Obispo County, according to authorities.A statewide AMBER Alert has been called off for two-year-old Bethanie Carraza, who police say was abducted by her father, Victor Magana, Sunday night.Police say Magana stabbed the girl's mother at a residence in the 500 block of South 11th Street in San Jose before the abduction. The mother was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.The suspect was taken into custody after he was recognized at a gas station, police said. Citizens used their own vehicle to block the suspect in and kept him at the station until authorities arrived, officials said.