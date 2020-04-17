AMBER ALERT: 14-year-old girl kidnapped from Idaho could be headed to Santa Rosa, CHP says

AMBER Alert - Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Yolo, Solano, Napa, and Sonoma Counties. @ISPHeadquarters IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/9Flt4ZGx1E — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) April 17, 2020

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- An Amber Alert has been extended into parts of the Bay Area for a 14-year-old girl kidnapped from Southern Idaho Thursday.The California Highway patrol says they may be heading to Santa Rosa.Nayeli Ford was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top with ruffles, denim shorts and white and black Adidas shoes.The suspects Carmelo Galarza and Sergio Alcantar were last seen in a gray 2011 Chevrolet Malibu with Idaho license plate 2M77260.If you spot them, you're asked to call 911.