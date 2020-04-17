AMBER ALERT: 14-year-old girl kidnapped from Idaho could be headed to Santa Rosa, CHP says

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- An Amber Alert has been extended into parts of the Bay Area for a 14-year-old girl kidnapped from Southern Idaho Thursday.

The California Highway patrol says they may be heading to Santa Rosa.

Nayeli Ford was last seen wearing a hot pink tank top with ruffles, denim shorts and white and black Adidas shoes.

The suspects Carmelo Galarza and Sergio Alcantar were last seen in a gray 2011 Chevrolet Malibu with Idaho license plate 2M77260.

If you spot them, you're asked to call 911.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa rosaidahochpamber alertkidnappingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Face coverings mandatory in Fremont, coming soon in Sonoma, Marin counties
Bollywood actor owns East Bay nursing home under criminal investigation after COVID-19 deaths
BBB warns against senior portrait challenge amid COVID-19 pandemic
What happens after CA's shelter order expires on May 4? Things won't go back to normal
Bay Area produce shortage after Safeway employee dies from COVID-19 complications
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Gov. Newsom announces paid leave for food workers
Coronavirus Peak: Interactive Q&A with SJ, SF, Oakland mayors
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
East Bay residents pull together during PG&E outage, shelter-in-place order
Coronavirus impact: Special education students left in limbo after school closures
More TOP STORIES News