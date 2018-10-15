MISSING GIRL

Amber Alert: Teen missing, parents found dead in Barron, Wisconsin, home

EMBED </>More Videos

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Wisconsin teenager whose parents were found dead in their home. (Courtesy of Barron County Sheriff's Department via AP)

BARRON, Wis. --
Authorities searched Monday for a 13-year-old girl they believe is in danger after her parents were found dead in their western Wisconsin home.

Deputies went to the home in Barron after dispatchers received a 911 call from an unknown person at around 1 a.m. Monday, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. He said they found the bodies of Jayme Closs' parents, who were later identified by the sheriff's department as 56-year-old James Closs and his 46-year-old wife, Denise Closs. Fitzgerald also said there had been gunshots, but he stopped short of saying that's how the couple died.

"At the end of the day, I want a 13-year-old here safe and sound. That's our goal. That's our only goal right now," Fitzgerald said at a news briefing.

Investigators don't have any leads or suspects, but they have enlisted the help of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the FBI, which has agents who specialize in missing children cases, the sheriff said. He said Jayme is not considered a suspect in her parents' deaths.

Deputies searched the area around the family's home with drones and infrared equipment, but they didn't find any clues as to her whereabouts. Fitzgerald said investigators are frustrated they haven't developed any leads and asked for the public's help with any information about what could have happened to the girl.

Officers also were at Jayme's middle school talking with her friends and acquaintances, hoping to develop some leads, officials said.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday for Jayme, although it did not include information about a suspect or vehicle.

Jayme is described as 5-feet (1.5 meters) tall and 100 pounds (45 kilograms), with strawberry-blond hair and green eyes.

Barron is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girlmissing teenagerbody foundu.s. & worldmissing personhomicide investigationWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING GIRL
K-9's scent-tracking skills help LAPD find missing 9-year-old girl
Santa Rosa police say missing 2-year-old found
Missing 16-year-old found with coach in Stockton home, ABC News confirms
Police: 3 bodies found, identified as pregnant wife, 2 kids killed by husband
More missing girl
Top Stories
All southbound lanes of Hwy 101 reopen after deadly crash in SJ
Calistoga businesses taking a hit from PG&E power shutdown
Watch the 49ers take on the Packers on MNF on ABC7!
Electric scooter do's & don'ts in San Francisco
Electric scooters back on San Francisco streets
Calistoga mayor, fire chief say power outages were unnecessary
What you need to know about Diablo Winds, Bay Area wildfires
Warriors eyeing another championship ahead of home opener against OKC
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Sears bankruptcy, beer shortage warnings
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Judge tosses Stormy Daniels defamation suit against Trump
New Oakland program designed to keep people housed
Woman fired after blocking man from entering his building
More News