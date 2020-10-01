Business

American Airlines, United Airlines to furlough thousands as CARES Act expires

(KGO-TV)

CHICAGO -- United Airlines and American Airlines will move forward with furloughing thousands of employees as the CARES Act expires.

In a letter to employees Wednesday, American Airlines said it will begin the process of furloughing 19,000 employees as the Payroll Support Program expired September 30.

American CEO Doug Parker said he spoke personally with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who told him a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package that would extend the PSP is possible within the coming days.

"Please keep contacting your elected officials about the importance of reaching an agreement," Parker wrote.

United Airlines also said it will involuntarily furlough more than 13,000 employees beginning Thursday.

The carrier previously notified 36,000 employees they faced potential job cuts, but was able to reduce that number to 16,000 through various voluntary buyout and early retirement programs. The carrier said since then, it was able to further reduce the total number of furloughs by working with union partners, introducing new voluntary options and proposing creative solutions that would save jobs.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, United had just under 100,000 employees.

WLS-TV and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessunited airlinesfurloughsair travelamerican airlinescoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJPD officer charged with excessive force, victim speaks to I-Team
Crews rescue man from Thornton Beach cliff in Daly City
SF woman describes attending presidential debate as Biden's guest
Several Napa Co. wineries along Hwy 29 damaged by Glass Fire
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Thursday
Live updates: Glass Fire threatens Calistoga as winds expected to worsen
Anchor, reporter Eric Thomas says goodbye to ABC7 News
Show More
Bay Area man reunites lost pets from disasters using drones
EB lanes on Bay Bridge reopen after police activity, CHP says
Warriors President discusses future of Chase Center arena
Debate changes coming after chaotic 1st night, commission says
Trump slams CA forest management during 1st debate amid wildfires
More TOP STORIES News