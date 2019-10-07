American Canyon fire grows to 500 acres, 30 percent contained

The fire was reported around 3:30 pm as a 30-acre fire. Officials say it's burning in the hills just west of I-80.
By 7 pm it grew to 500 acres with 30 percent containment.
Just in: The fire chief for the American Fire Protection District says the #AmericanFire is now more than 200 acres.— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 7, 2019
The good news: They believe they are close to containment. pic.twitter.com/zKq356hBMp
Several streets were under an evacuation advisory, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate.
The advisory was lifted around 7 pm.
These were the affected streets:
Newell Drive
Sagebush Lane
North of Donaldson Way
Sorrento Lane
Farentino Place
Selvino Court
Drivers are urged to avoid American Canyon Road to I-80. The road will be closed for American Canyon Fire Protection District, as they need it to rush resources to the scene.
There are no reports of damage so far.
UPDATE: Per @CAL_FIRE, the #AmericanFire is now 150 acres. Newell Drive in American Canyon is now under an evacuation advisory. pic.twitter.com/UAeN1xL34A— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 7, 2019
Here’s what we know so far about the #AmericanFire. pic.twitter.com/PrDOWd5xo0— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 7, 2019
