American Canyon fire grows to 500 acres, 30 percent contained

Just in: The fire chief for the American Fire Protection District says the #AmericanFire is now more than 200 acres.



The good news: They believe they are close to containment. pic.twitter.com/zKq356hBMp — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 7, 2019

UPDATE: Per @CAL_FIRE, the #AmericanFire is now 150 acres. Newell Drive in American Canyon is now under an evacuation advisory. pic.twitter.com/UAeN1xL34A — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 7, 2019

Here’s what we know so far about the #AmericanFire. pic.twitter.com/PrDOWd5xo0 — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) October 7, 2019

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a fire near Interstate 80 in American Canyon in Napa County that has spread more than 500 acres, according to fire officials.The fire was reported around 3:30 pm as a 30-acre fire. Officials say it's burning in the hills just west of I-80.By 7 pm it grew to 500 acres with 30 percent containment.Several streets were under an evacuation advisory, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate.These were the affected streets:Newell DriveSagebush LaneNorth of Donaldson WaySorrento LaneFarentino PlaceSelvino CourtDrivers are urged to avoid American Canyon Road to I-80. The road will be closed for American Canyon Fire Protection District, as they need it to rush resources to the scene.There are no reports of damage so far.