American Canyon fire grows to 500 acres, 30 percent contained

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a fire near Interstate 80 in American Canyon in Napa County that has spread more than 500 acres, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported around 3:30 pm as a 30-acre fire. Officials say it's burning in the hills just west of I-80.

By 7 pm it grew to 500 acres with 30 percent containment.



Several streets were under an evacuation advisory, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate.

The advisory was lifted around 7 pm.

These were the affected streets:

Newell Drive
Sagebush Lane
North of Donaldson Way
Sorrento Lane
Farentino Place
Selvino Court

Drivers are urged to avoid American Canyon Road to I-80. The road will be closed for American Canyon Fire Protection District, as they need it to rush resources to the scene.

There are no reports of damage so far.






