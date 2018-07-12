American Canyon pays tribute to beloved man who dedicated life to military

An accident in Afghanistan took the life of an American Canyon man who had been working in Afghanistan as a security specialist.In Napa Thursday, community members young and old came out by the dozens to honor a fallen hero. They lined Soscol Avenue carrying the American flag, signs of gratitude, and heavy hearts.They came to salute 31-year-old Cory Michael Miele as a police escort brought him from the Sacramento Airport to his final resting place, Tulocay Cemetery.According to this post shared by the Napa Police Department, the security contractor was working in Afghanistan when an accident took his life.Though he died a private citizen, his life was characterized by his military service. Miele was deeply affected by the 9-11 attacks and joined the Army shortly after.His unit worked to establish law and order in Iraq. Miele earned medals and survived explosions along the way.He left the army in 2010 but for the past six years, he worked as a security contractor in Afghanistan.Miele had lived in American Canyon since age five, a graduate of Vintage High School known for his pranks and his mediating skills.Miele is survived by his parents and his wife Leanna.They want the public to know his memorial service will be live streamed Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.