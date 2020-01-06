American family attacked in Mexico, 13-year-old killed

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas -- An American family returning to the U.S. after a holiday visit to Mexico came under attack just south of Texas on Saturday night, with armed gunmen killing a 13-year-old and wounding three other people.

The attorney general's office in the state of Tamaulipas said the child was a U.S. citizen and that the parents were permanent residents of the U.S. They did not release the victims' names.

The family was traveling in a Chevrolet SUV with Oklahoma state plates, returning from a holiday visit to relatives in the state of San Luis Potosi.

The highway on which they were shot is considered high risk. It runs through an area that's disputed by criminal groups, including the Gulf Cartel and Zetas.

The road connects the city of Mier with Nueva Ciudad Guerrero, on the banks of the Rio Grande across the US-Mexico border from Falcon Heights, Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicochild deathu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspects due in court for death of man in Oakland laptop theft
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
AccuWeather forecast: Dry today, wet tomorrow
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
SJ church receives nearly $14k in donations after theft
Notre Dame Cathedral is not saved yet
10-year-old SF boy fractures back in ski crash
Show More
Iran abandons nuclear deal over US killing general
Kidman, Urban donate $500k to fight Australian wildfires
Russell Crowe absent from Golden Globes as Australian fires rage
Vikings beat Saints 26-20
Disney's 'Frozen 2' becomes highest-grossing film directed by a woman
More TOP STORIES News