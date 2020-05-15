'American Idol': Family, friends ready to cheer Bay Area's Francisco Martin on to 'Idol' title

From his first audition in Sun River, Ore. he was tabbed as a top ten talent and a potential winner by Idol Judge Luke Bryan.
Now he's in the finale.
"I remember when he first started and me and my family were kind of surprised and didn't know who was going to make it through," Francisco's brother Kiko Martin said. "But, we're just happy for him because from all those contestants that auditioned, he's literally in the finale."
We have a cool story coming up on all the support @fronciscomartin has heading into the #AmericanIdol finale this weekend. I got to chat with @killakeekz about his brother Francisco. An interesting note was how he thinks the at home Idol style benefited his brother. pic.twitter.com/erwVzzte8a— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) May 15, 2020
Francisco's family and friends across the country has been cheering all season.
You may even notice his brother, Kiko, in some of the cheering videos shown on the show.
Kiko said he is so proud to see where his brother has ended up.
"When he was younger, he was more of the annoying little brother that you have," Kiko Martin said. "But, I'm such a proud brother for him. I know that he was an everyday kid, but seeing him on national TV, we're really proud of him and we really hope that he goes so far with his career."
.@fronciscomartin's brother @killakeekz says that his little brother may have been "annoying" as a kid, but he is still proud of him. He can't wait to see where Francisco's career ends up. Such an awesome message here to show that brotherly love. https://t.co/vph3rfTm1a pic.twitter.com/aoaaRVmMWN— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) May 15, 2020
Fellow Bay Area native Grace Leer and Francisco have built a bond together while performing this season.
Leer fell just short of the top 7, but will stay tuned in this Sunday to cheer for her new friend.
"The minute that I saw that he made it in, I texted him and said, 'represent the Bay Area! Go for it and go for the whole thing'," Leer said. "He's so excited to be representing the Bay, just like I was, and I can't wait to see what he does with Idol and beyond. He's an incredible person."
The support doesn't just stop in the Bay Area, Francisco is getting love and votes from across the globe.
A humbling experience for him, but one he is truly grateful for.
"I'm just so grateful for the support all around," Francisco Martin said. "It's such a ride. I didn't expect to be this far into the competition. But I'm happy that I have the support on both sides of America and the Philippines."
Just after the Top 5 are announced during the East Coast broadcast of Idol, which is 5 p.m. Pacific here in the Bay Area on Sunday, voting will open.
Should Francisco make it through there are three ways that you can vote.
You can visit AmericanIdol.com/vote.
You can download the ABC App and vote there.
Or, you can vote by texting "12" to 21523.
FRANCISCO FROM SAN FRANCISCO! I am so excited for this kid. Representing the Bay Area in the FINALE! Way to go, @fronciscomartin! Loved the rendition of “You’ll Be In My Heart”. #AmericanIdol #DisenyNight https://t.co/esuxlLrNT6 pic.twitter.com/vGSZOc7inC— Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) May 11, 2020
The Top 5 will then each perform two songs as they fight to win the coveted "American Idol" title.
The first song will celebrate their induction into the Top 5, and the second will be a previously performed song and their new official "American Idol" single.
You can watch the entire American Idol Finale on ABC7 this Sunday starting at 8 p.m. PST.
Good luck, Francisco! The Bay Area is cheering for you!