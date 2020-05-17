american idol

'American Idol' Bay Area finalist Francisco Martin shares his warm-up ritual ahead of season finale

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area's 19-year old singing sensation Francisco Martin was on ABC7 News Midday Live today ahead of the Sunday season finale on ABC7. He's in the top 7 and is ready for a go at the title.

RELATED: 'We're really proud of him': Family, friends ready to cheer Daly City's Francisco Martin on to 'American Idol' title


Francisco told ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze that he's ready. His much-acclaimed Mother's Day show performance last week was a tribute to his mother, a healthcare worker at Laguna Honda Hospital. Francisco says she's always one to sacrifice herself for her family and for others, and that he would want no other woman in the world to be his mom.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CABhVe4DpEO/"
