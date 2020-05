'American Idol' Bay Area finalist Francisco Martin shares his warm-up ritual ahead of season finale

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area's 19-year old singing sensation Francisco Martin was on ABC7 News Midday Live today ahead of the Sunday season finale on ABC7. He's in the top 7 and is ready for a go at the title.Francisco told ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze that he's ready. His much-acclaimed Mother's Day show performance last week was a tribute to his mother, a healthcare worker at Laguna Honda Hospital. Francisco says she's always one to sacrifice herself for her family and for others, and that he would want no other woman in the world to be his mom.https://www.instagram.com/p/CABhVe4DpEO/"