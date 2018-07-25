American pastor detained in Turkey moved to house arrest

ROEY HADAR
An American pastor held in a Turkish prison for nearly two years will be allowed to remain under house arrest as his trial on terror and espionage charges continues.

Andrew Brunson, an Evangelical pastor from North Carolina who has done missionary work in Turkey for 23 years, has been the subject of calls from President Donald Trump and other U.S. government officials for his release.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed Brunson's move out of prison in a tweet Wednesday, calling it "long overdue news," but called for the Turkish government to "resolve his case immediately in a transparent and fair manner."

Brunson, 50, has been charged with espionage as well as aiding outlawed Kurdish militants and an American-based anti-government Turkish cleric in a 2016 coup attempt. He has been in custody since December 2016 and faces up to 35 years in prison.

As recently as last week, a Turkish court denied Brunson's release, with President Trump slamming the decision as "a total disgrace." Trump also directly called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to "do something to free this wonderful Christian husband & father. He has done nothing wrong, and his family needs him!"

Brunson's move to house arrest comes amid growing tensions between the U.S. and its fellow NATO member Turkey. The Senate has also considered bipartisan legislation to restrict loans to Turkey until it releases over a dozen U.S. citizens it currently has in captivity, including Brunson.
