triple shooting

3 dead, including suspect, after shooting outside Iowa church

EMBED <>More Videos

3 dead, including suspect, after shooting outside Iowa church

AMES, Iowa -- A man shot two females to death and then apparently killed himself Thursday night outside a church in Ames, authorities said.

The man killed the two females outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames, Story County Sheriff's Office Capt. Nicholas Lennie told the Des Moines Register. Investigators didn't know the ages of those killed, Lennie said.

The shooter appeared to have then shot himself but his death is still being investigated, Lennie said.

The church is near Interstate 35, about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) north of Des Moines.

A spokesperson for Cornerstone Church released the following statement: "Tonight, a tragic shooting occurred involving two young members of our Cornerstone Church community... Our hearts break for all involved, and we are praying for everyone affected, especially the family of the victims."

The sheriff's office didn't identify those killed or give details about what led to the shooting. A news conference is planned for Friday morning.

The sheriff's office told KCCI-TV that they received multiple calls at 6:51 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iowatriple shootingfatal shootinggun safetygun controlgun violencemass shootingnationalu.s. & worldguns
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TRIPLE SHOOTING
Golf pro shot, killed at country club; 2 others found dead
Man's body found, baby still missing after Florida triple murder
Saint Mary's student among 3 injured in shooting, school says
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Watch 'After the Game' NBA Finals edition
Alameda Co. reinstates indoor COVID mask mandate
Storm to bring uncommon June rain to Bay Area
Oakley woman's disappearance now homicide investigation, police say
Warriors fall to Celtics 120-108 in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Mayor Breed, SFPD to march in Pride Parade after solution reached
'Murder at City Hall' | Watch the documentary
Show More
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Biden presses for more gun control after mass shootings
Why are people still infectious 10 days after getting COVID?
Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain
LA County confirms 1st presumptive case of monkeypox
More TOP STORIES News