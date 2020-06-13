black lives matter

San Francisco man says white couple called police for stenciling 'Black Lives Matter' on his own property

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco man said a white couple called the police after they saw him stenciling "Black Lives Matter" in chalk onto his own property.

James Juanillo, who identifies as a person of color, posted a video to Twitter Friday showing his encounter with the man and woman, identified only as Lisa and Robert.

The video begins with the couple asking Juanillo if he was "defacing private property" moments after he finished writing the phrase on a retaining wall outside of his home.

"If I did live here, and this was my property, this would be absolutely fine? And you don't know if I live here, if this is my property?" Juanillo asked.

Lisa then claimed that she knew Juanillo didn't own the property because they "know the person who does live here."

Juanillo encouraged them to call the police if they feel unsafe, which they eventually did.

"The police came and recognized me immediately as a resident of the house and left without getting out of their patrol car. I didn't even show them my ID," Juanillo told Storyful.

While the woman's identity has not been independently confirmed, makeup subscription service Birchbox responded to Twitter users who identified her as Lisa Alexander, CEO of LAFACE Skincare.

"We have not worked with LAFACE for several years and, as a result of the CEO's actions today, have officially cut ties with them," the company said in a statement.



