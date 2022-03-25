teen killed

Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride

ORLANDO, Florida -- A 14-year-old boy fell to his death from a ride at an amusement park in Orlando, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city's tourist district along International Drive. The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died, sheriff's officials said. No additional details about the teen or the incident were immediately released.

SEE ALSO: Parents speak out after son killed at amusement park raft ride

A video aired by NBC's "Today" show Friday morning appears to show passengers on the ride discussing issues with a seat restraint Thursday night. The ride then began its trek up the tower before someone is later seen falling from the ride.

"We are absolutely saddened and devastated by what happened, and our hearts go out to this young man's family," John Stine, sales director with the Slingshot Group which owns the ride, told The Associated Press on Friday morning.

The Free Fall ride and an adjacent ride, the Sling Shot, have been closed indefinitely, Stine said. His company operates the two rides at Icon Park.

"We are cooperating with all other investigations at this time to get to the bottom of what happened," Stine said.

Stine said there had been no issues reported previously with the Free Fall ride, which opened over the holidays.

SEE ALSO: Seatbelt was never properly secured around 6-year-old who died on Colorado amusement park ride

The ride stands 430-feet (131-meters) tall, and is billed as the world's tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the park's website.

The ride holds 30 passengers as it rises in the air, rotates around the tower and then tilts to face the ground before free falling at more than 75 mph (120 kph), the website said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridatheme parkamusement rideamusement parkteen killedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
South Bay parents plea for change after teen killed biking to school
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Mountain View teen killed in collision while biking to school
OPD searching for answers in fatal shooting of 14-year-old boy
TOP STORIES
Single mom waits 6 months for rent relief as CA program set to expire
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
South Bay parents plea for change after teen killed biking to school
Rent jumped 17% since last year, hitting a new record
Will Packer shakes up the Oscars with 3 hosts, 3 styles of music & fun
Drug problem worsens in SF's Castro District
CA bill would let parents sue social media giants over kids' addiction
Show More
Bay Area continues to rally around Ukraine 1 month after invasion
What the stars will be eating, drinking at lavish Oscars after-party
Suspects in stolen car ram BART police vehicle in East Bay
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas released from hospital
Shooting victim identified as 20-year-old Lafayette resident
More TOP STORIES News