Anchors Away: Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In their regular feature, Dan, Ama, Larry, and Sandhya are out and about talking with people about current events.Recently, after the tragic shooting attack at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, they shared their personal reaction and asked people they met about their sense of security at public events."When we went out to record this segment, it was just after the Gilroy attack but before the shootings in El Paso and Dayton. Those three mass shootings, so close together, have only magnified the sense of outrage and urgency many people across the Bay Area and around the country are feeling. All four of us have children and all four of us spend a lot of time at various public events with our families, so we are all keenly aware of the concern so many people are expressing." - Sandhya, Larry, Ama, and Dan