Bay Area millionaire looking to hire backyard teacher, will beat any offer

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Bay Area millionaire is responding to criticism of his pitch to hire "the best teacher" for a private learning pod in his backyard after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many schools to switch to online instruction for the upcoming school year.

"Looking for the best 4-6th grade teacher in Bay Area who wants a 1-year contract, that will beat whatever they are getting paid, to teach 2-7 students in my back yard," tweeted Jason Calacanis.

The offer includes a finders fee to help him locate the right candidate.

"If you know this teacher, refer them & we hire them, I will give you a $2k UberEats gift card," added Calacanis.

RELATED: Pandemic pod warning: Parents should be aware of these potential dangers

Calacanis, an angel investor and entrepreneur, says he wants to hire a teacher because he believes "something is lost when we put our kids in front of a webcam as opposed to a group of their peers."

He expands on the idea of starting a "microschool" in his blog.

"It's becoming very clear to me that school isn't going to be the starting, or be the same, this September, as many of us hoped it would. Given this, our family has decided to start a microschool in the Bay Area starting this fall. We expect somewhere between one to five students, and we are starting the search for an teacher who wants to be apart of the microschool revolution/evolution."

He says the ideal teacher would have five years experience.

Calacanis has received some backlash since tweeting about the job opening on Sunday.

One person tweeted, "everything that's wrong with the Bay Area all wrapped up in a nice little tweet."

"The public flaunting of your wealth I think is the bit that's going to have people rolling their eyes at you," tweeted another user.

Calacanis says he plans to offer scholarships and hire someone who is unemployed.

"There are tens of millions of folks out of work. 10 student pod for 6 hours @$20-40 an hour = $120-240 a day.. that's $12-24 per student - & your keep the remote public teacher to do the webcam calls with the curriculum most families can afford this, & u can give scholarships," tweeted Calacanis.

