Bones of 'large animal' found underneath Southern California apartment complex, authorities say

Authorities in Santa Ana launched a homicide investigation Monday morning after human bones were found underneath a residence.

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Authorities in Santa Ana launched an investigation Monday morning after bones, initially believed to be that of a human, were found underneath a residence.

Officers responded to a call Sunday about possible human bones found at the apartment complex at 600 South Broadway, according to police. Authorities said a maintenance person was fixing a water leak on the property when he made the discovery.



Authorities initially said a deputy coroner confirmed that they were human bones, but they were later determined to be that of a "large animal."

Broadway Street is shut down between Bishop and Richland streets until further notice as the investigation continues.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
